Sixx:A.M.'s Dj Ashba Introduces Schecter Diamond Series Guitar and Dean Markley Strings

(Image credit: Schecter Guitar Research)

Sixx:A.M.’s Dj Ashba has teamed up with Schecter Guitar Research and Dean Markley USA to launch two new products.

Ashba and Schecter Guitar Research introduce the Diamond Series version of the Dj Ashba Signature model guitar. Previously only available through Schecter Guitar Research’s USA Custom Shop, this new South Korean-built version puts the same great features and design elements into a more affordable package.

The guitar is complete with Dj’s signature matte carbon grey finish with black matte racing stripes and his brand new “birds on a wire” neck inlay design in pearloid. Additional features include an EMG-81 in the bridge for a massive output punch, a Sustainiac system in the neck and a Floyd Rose 1500 Series Bridge and nut for precise tuning.

For more information, visit schecterguitars.com.

Dj Ashba is the newest addition to Dean Markley USA’s artist roster with the launch of the Dj Ashba Artist Series of strings. The series is a custom set of gauges that feature .010, .013, .017, .028, .038 and .048 from the longtime favorite, Dean Markley Signature Series of nickel plated strings.

For more information on the new series, visit deanmarkley.com.

Dj Ashba is touring arenas with Sixx:A.M. to bring the band’s two 2016 releases, Volume 1, Prayers for the Damned and Volume 2, Prayers for the Blessed (out November 18) live to fans across North America.

For full tour routing, visit sixxammusic.com. For more about Ashba, visit Djashba.com.