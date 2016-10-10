Slash’s Long-Lost Guitar Used to Write Early Guns N’ Roses Hits Is Going to Auction

(Image credit: Marc S. Canter/Getty Images)

The long-lost B.C. Rich Warlock with which Slash wrote many of Guns N’ Roses’ earliest hits has been discovered and placed up for auction.

The guitar has been verified by Slash and his original guitar tech, Jason Solon, as the Warlock that Slash ordered from B.C. Rich in early 1984. He played the instrument at 18 early GN’R performances around Hollywood, using it more than any other guitar he owned at the time.

The guitar is listed with Julien’s Auctions and is included in their Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll 2016 auction, which takes place November 4. The auction also includes property from the Estate of Frank and Gail Zappa.

The Warlock played an important role in early Guns N’ Roses history. Slash played the guitar during his brief stint with Hollywood Rose, the precursor to Guns N’ Roses formed in 1983 by Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin and guitarist Chris Weber. According to Julien’s, he used the guitar to write and perform the Guns N’ Roses classics “Welcome to the Jungle” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” both of which are featured on the group’s 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction. Slash also played the guitar on the band’s original demo and on the four-song EP Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide, recorded in 1986.

He last played the guitar in January 1987 before storing it away. Julien’s says the guitar was acquired from Solon and its whereabouts were unknown until just recently.

The Warlock, which Slash has autographed, comes with a signed letter of authenticity from Slash and Solon, as well as the original Anvil hardcase and a timeline of performances where it was played.

Bidding starts at $30,000. The guitar is expected to sell for $60,000 to $80,000.