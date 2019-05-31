Solar Guitars Announces New Eight-String Model

Back in March, Ola Englund's Solar Guitars unveiled the A1.8C, the company’s first eight-string model.

Now, Solar has announced a second eight-string, the A2.8BOP.

The new guitar boasts a swamp ash body, maple neck and an ebony fingerboard with 24 super-jumbo frets. There’s also two Duncan Solar humbucker pickups, Solar 18:1 tuners, a graphite nut, black matte hardware, a five-way blade pickup switching and a full access neck.

The A2.8BOP comes in an open-pore matte finish and is available for $949.

For more information or to purchase, head to Solar Guitars.