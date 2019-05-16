Solar Guitars Announces New Single-Cut Models

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has announced the introduction of the new Type G body shape.

The Solar Type G is a single cutaway shape offered in two variations: Type GF (flat top) and Type GC (Carved top). The new model features a 24.75” scale, contoured body with back comfort cuts, set neck with an all access heel and comparable premium features as the current Solar lineup.

Said Englund, "Our goal was to design a traditional looking single-cut guitar with a real Solar Guitars twist. After endless body and headstock shape designs we were lost. We found the perfect body shape but all the headstock designs just did not look right. We almost gave up. By accident we edited the traditional Solar 6 inline headstock to that body and bang, we found our way home.”

You can check out the full lineup of guitars below.

GC1.6OLA LTD: Custom Graphic Ola finish ($,1199)

Carved alder body – Mahogany neck – 24.75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 locking tuners – Stainless steel frets – Duncan Solar pickups – EverTune bridge – 1 volume – 5 way switch – Gigbag included – Signed & numbered certificate (limited to only 20 pieces worldwide)

GC2.6TBR: Trans Blood Red Matte finish ($799)

Carved swamp ash body – Maple neck - 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch

GC2.6C: Carbon (black matte) finish ($666)

Carved mahogany body – Mahogany neck - 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch

GF1.7FBB: Flame Trans Black Burst matte finish ($1,199)

Flat mahogany body with bevels – Maple / jatoba 5 piece neck – neck thru construction - 25,5” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 locking tuners – Stainless steel frets – Duncan Solar pickups – EverTune bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch

GF1.6FRC: Carbon black matte finish ($899)

Flat alder body with bevels – Maple neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 locking tuners – Stainless steel frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Floyd Rose 1000 bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch

GF2.6BOP: Black Open Pore matte finish ($749)

Flat swamp ash body with bevels – Mahogany neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 Tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch

GF2.6W: White matte finish ($649)

Flat mahogany body with bevels – Mahogany neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch

GF2.6C: Carbon (black matte) finish ($599)

Flat mahogany body with bevels – Mahogany neck – 24,75” scale – 24 frets – Ebony fretboard – Solar 18:1 tuners – Super jumbo frets – Duncan Solar pickups – Tune-o-matic bridge – 2 volume, 1 tone w/ push pull for coil cut – 3 way toggle switch

All Type G models are ready to ship by end of May 2019 and can be ordered from Solar Guitars.