Solar Guitars Unveils New Baritone Model

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has announced the new S1.6PB-27 baritone model.

The S1.6PB features a poplar burl veneer over a mahogany body with black binding, a thin C-shaped five-ply mahogany/jatoba neck and an ebony fingerboard with 24 super-jumbo stainless steel frets and Luminlay ‘glow in the dark’ side dots.

There’s also an Evertune constant-tension bridge, a pair of Duncan Solar humbuckers, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, a graphite nut, a five-way blade pickup switching and a full access neck.

The S1.6PB boasts neck-through construction with a 27” scale and is available in poplar burst matte finish.

Solar is offering the new model for $1,149.

For more information or to purchase, head to Solar Guitars.