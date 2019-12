Squier Contemporary Active Jazzmaster HH ST (Image credit: Fender)

Squier has unveiled its new Contemporary Active Jazzmaster HH ST.

The guitar features a matching headstock, black chrome hardware and dual SQR ceramic humbucking pickups powered by an active 9-volt circuit.

The Contemporary Active Jazzmaster HH ST comes replete with a fast-playing “C”-shape neck and stopbar tailpiece for stable tuning. It will be available later this summer for $399.99.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to fender.com.