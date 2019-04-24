String Theory EFX Announces Updated Tevatron Fuzz, KE/64 Overdrive Pedals

String Theory EFX has debuted updated versions of its Tevatron Fuzz and KE/64 overdrive pedals.

The updated, hand-wired pedals are now more pedalboard-friendly, feature printed circuitboards and have UV-printed graphics on their powder-coated enclosures.

The KE/64’s JFET-based circuit is based on “a cranked-up little green British combo amplifier," and is designed to keep the sound of your guitar and amp intact while adding some spice through its overdrive.

The Tevatron Fuzz features an NOS germanium transistor with an op amp IC chip, which promises any number of fuzz textures.

The String Theory EFX Tevatron Fuzz and KE/64 Overdrive are available now for $180 and $165 respectively.

For more info on the pedals, head on over to stringtheoryefx.com.