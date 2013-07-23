Summer NAMM 2013 Video: Pigtronix Introduces Quantum Time Modulator

The Guitar World video crew visited the Pigtronix booth at the 2013 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville earlier this month. We found out about the company's new Quantum Time Modulator.

From the company:

The Quantum Time Modulator produces a parallel universe of analog time-stretching effects with only three knobs and a single switch. Reflecting the fundamental principals of modern atomic physics in pedal form, the Pigtronix Quantum can be in any number of places at once and will change in response to both input and observation.

Pigtronix Quantum utilizes multiple bucket brigade delay lines with independent clocks modulated by a continuous blend of envelope and LFO sources. The corresponding sensitivity, speed and source controls are augmented by a Chorus / Vibe switch which allows the user to choose between pure effect or a mix of clean signal and modulated audio. This eminently flexible, yet easy to use configuration, combined with a TRS stereo output provides numerous sound field configurations for mono, true stereo, wet / dry and wet / dry / wet rigs.

Going well beyond the event horizon of existing modulation pedals, the Pigtronix Quantum slams the classic tones of complex rack units such as the Zappa’s MicMix DynaFlanger, Lifeson’s TC 1210 Spatial Expander and the venerable Roland Dimension D into a tiny and affordable analog stompbox while also blazing new territory that provides a musical analogy to the essential nature of reality itself.

For more about the Quantum Time Modulator, visit pigtronix.com.