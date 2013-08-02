Summer NAMM 2013 Video: Roland AC-40 Acoustic Chorus Amplifier

The Guitar World video crew visited the Roland booth at the 2013 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville in July.

While we were there, we caught up with Roland's Gary Lenaire, who showed us some of the company's newest products, including the AC-40 Acoustic Chorus Amplifier.

From Roland:

With their natural acoustic sound, true stereo output, onboard effects, and more, Roland’s acclaimed AC-series amps are the trusted choice among performing guitarists, singer/songwriters, and other acoustic musicians. The all-new AC-40 Acoustic Chorus Guitar Amplifier is a powerful addition to the diverse AC family, offering big sound in an extremely lightweight and compact amp.

Equipped with dual channels that support a guitar and mic or two guitars, the AC-40 provides solo and duo artists top-flight mobile sound reinforcement with ample projection for typical performance venues.

For more about the AC-40, visit rolandus.com.