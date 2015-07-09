Summer NAMM 2015: ESP Guitars Introduces New LTD SN Series

ESP Guitars (Summer NAMM booth 1232) has introduced an entirely new series to the LTD guitar brand.

The new SN Series, with six new guitar models, is based on a popular ESP model often requested but never before available outside Japan.

“The new SN Series represents the best of both worlds,” says ESP president and CEO Matt Masciandaro. “It’s based on a traditional shape, but offers high performance components and build quality for professional musicians in a variety of genres while still maintaining the affordable price point of our LTD brand.”

The new SN Series comprises six new guitars under the LTD Deluxe “1000 Series” range, and several of the new models mark the first time that the highly-acclaimed Fishman Fluence pickups have been incorporated into LTD offerings.

The LTD SN-1000FR/FM/Maple comes in Aqua Marine finish, and includes a lightweight and tonal basswood body with a flamed maple top along with a maple fingerboard with 24 extra jumbo frets. It features a Floyd Rose tremolo, and is powered by a set of EMG 85 (bridge) and SA (middle/neck) active pickups. Similarly, the LTD SN-1000FR/FM/Rosewood offers the same feature set with a rosewood fingerboard and a gorgeous Copper Sunburst finish. Another Floyd Rose-equipped model, the LTD SN-1000FR/Rosewood, features an alder body and maple neck with 24-fret rosewood fingerboard, and includes two Fishman Fluence modern humbuckers (ceramic bridge and alnico neck). It’s available in Charcoal Metallic finish.

For less-extreme playing styles, the SN Series is also being offered with a Wilkinson VSVG vintage tremolo system. The LTD SN-1000W/Maple/PW offers an alder body and maple neck/fingerboard with 22 extra jumbo frets and a set of Seymour Duncan Custom 5/ SSL-3/ SSL-3 pickups, and is finished in Pearl White.

The LTD SN-1000W/Rosewood offers the same feature set with a rosewood fingerboard and a great-looking Charcoal Metallic finish with white pickguard. The LTD SN-1000W/Maple/TSB is another traditional alder-bodied model using the Wilkinson tremolo, and includes Fishman Fluence single pickups. It comes in Tobacco Sunburst finish.

All LTD SN Series guitars employ bolt-on construction and a fast-feeling thin U-shaped neck. They will be available at authorized ESP dealers in the USA and international distributors this fall.

More information on the LTD SN Series is available at espguitars.com.

