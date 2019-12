Summer NAMM 2019: Electro-Hamonix has announced a reissue of its classic Seventies Dirt Road Special amp. The new iteration features modern enhancements plus four reverbs from the company’s Holy Grail Max reverb pedal.

The 40-watt amp boasts one 12” speaker, interactive Volume and Bite knobs and a footswitch to choose between spring, plate, hall and reverse reverbs.

The EHX Dirt Road Special amp is available now for $395.

For more information, head to EHX.com.