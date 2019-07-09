Summer NAMM 2019: Vintage Unveils Super-Affordable Statesboro “Whisky Sour” Range of Acoustics

SUMMER NAMM 2019: U.K.-based guitar builder Vintage has unveiled its new Statesboro “Whisky Sour” line of acoustic guitars.

The Paul Brett-designed range features five models—a parlor, an orchestra and a dreadnought, as well as electro-acoustic versions of the dreadnought and orchestra models.

The five guitars boasts all-mahogany laminate construction, satin matt “Whisky Sour” finishes and chrome hardware.

The electro-acoustic dreadnought and orchestra models add in a Vintage preamp with volume, bass, middle and treble controls. There’s also a phase button, an onboard tuner and a low battery indicator. Both guitars also sport a cutaway.

The Statesboro “Whisky Sour” orchestra, dreadnought and parlour models are available for just £99, or approximately $123, while the electro-acoustic iterations are just £139, or approximately $173.

For more information, head to JHS.com.