TailPeace Dsignz Introduces Snake, Steer, Skull and Cross Guitar Tailpieces

TailPeace Dsignz has introduced its new Snake, Steer, Skull and Cross guitar tailpieces.

From the company:

Now you can replace almost any “bar” tailpiece from any brand guitar with one of our unique designs. Enhance your instrument’s tone and looks in seconds.

These Patent Pending lightweight designs mount easily on traditional tailpiece studs and appear suspended or floating without ever touching the surface of your guitar. Set your self apart, stand out on stage and increase your guitar’s sustain in seconds.

No tools needed

No modifications

Goes on in seconds

Does not touch the surface of your guitar

High-quality construction and detail

Enhance the tone of any guitar

Made in the U.S.A.

Available in five finishes: Raw, Chrome, Nickel, Black and Gold. Suggested retail base price (Raw) starts at $49.95 to $84.95. Seventy-five percent of all profits will be donated to local charities to benefit animals and children in need.

For more information, visit tailpeace.com.