Takamine Debuts Additions to G Series

Takamine has announced a series of additions to its popular G Series: the GY11ME, GN77KCE, GN90CE ZC, and GD90CE ZC.

“The entire purpose of the G Series is to allow musicians to not have to make big compromises with their instruments based only on its price,” says Tom Watters, Director of Product Development for Takamine. “Despite their affordability, these new G Series guitars are truly excellent instruments that any songwriter or performing musician would be happy to add to their arsenal.”

The GY11ME is a compact, all-mahogany Takamine that’s great for acoustic blues, fingerstyle guitar, or roots music. It offers a low gloss natural satin finish, and a cool-looking old-school slot headstock. The transition to the stage is made effortless with the addition of Takamine’s own TP-4T electronics, complete with an equalizer and chromatic tuner built-in.

The GN77KCE is a beautiful Hawaiian koa Takamine that sounds as great as it looks. Equally at home with fingerstyle or bold strumming, it offers a luxurious clear gloss finish that complements the mini-jumbo NEX cutaway body. It includes TP-4TD electronics with an equalizer and built-in chromatic tuner.

Available in respective cutaway dreadnought and mini-jumbo NEX body styles, the new GN90CE ZC and GD90CE ZC make use of a solid spruce top and remarkable, rare ziricote back and sides. Ziricote is a central American wood marked by beautiful grain that sometimes resembles landscapes. The tone is similar to rosewood, but with a more solid, sweet lower midrange content. These guitars feature maple binding, abalone inlay and rosette, and gold open-gear butterbean tuners. They also offer Takamine's TP-4TD electronics for ease of use on stage, and include a gig bag for easy transport to and from the show.

More information on Takamine’s G Series is available at esptakamine.com.