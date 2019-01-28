Taylor Adds V-Class Bracing to Grand Concert Design

812e DLX V-Class

Taylor has expanded the range of guitars outfitted with its award-winning V-Class bracing, adding multiple models in their smaller Grand Concert body shape. V-Class bracing will now be featured in Taylor’s 300, 500 and 800/800 Deluxe Series Grand Concert guitars, with a number of different wood pairings to choose from, including both 12-fret and 14-fret editions as well as cutaway and non-cutaway models.

512ce V-Class

Launched in 2018, Taylor’s V-Class bracing was developed by Master Guitar Designer Andy Powers exclusively in the company’s Grand Auditorium body shape. According to Taylor, the bracing architecture “acts as a new sonic engine, drastically enhancing the guitar’s volume, projection and sustain, as well as improving the instrument’s intonation.” Paired with the compact dimensions of the Grand Concert, the result is a “little guitar with a big voice,” Powers said. “You hear all this gorgeous charisma. The V-Class architecture allows every single note to be there, every note is in tune, and you get this warm, sweet character that’s really appealing.”

312 V-Class

Taylor will launch the new V-Class bracing Grand Concert Models in the 800/800 Deluxe, 500, and 300 Series, which together encompass 15 different models. The 800/800 Deluxe Series feature a rosewood/spruce wood pairing; the 500 Series offers a choice of mahogany with cedar or all mahogany; and the 300 Series presents sapele/spruce and blackwood/mahogany options.

For more information, head to taylorguitars.com.