The best electric guitars under $1,000: top options for beginners and experts

Buying one of the best electric guitars under $1,000 in this list is a statement of intent. It says you've progressed above and beyond the entry-level, and are looking for something to elevate your playing. It says you've decided on a style or genre which is yours and you're ready to commit. It's a bit like a marriage, only without the paperwork.

Thankfully, at this price point you have plenty of choice. Guitars of every style, brand, feature-set and finish are available. It just depends on what you want, although if you're looking in this bracket, chances are you have a good idea.

Which are the best electric guitars for under $1,000 right now?

PRS is still delivering some of the highest quality guitars available in the sub-$1,000 bracket. The PRS SE Custom 24 is a guitar that covers so many tonal bases, and does them all to an extremely high level. From chunky metal tones through to warmer jazz and blues tones, this guitar can do it all, and do it with style.

An honourable mention is due for the relatively new kid on the block too. The Chapman ML3 Pro - and indeed all Chapmans - came from nowhere to deliver unprecedented levels of build quality, features and tones at a level that makes a mockery of their price tags. Slowly but surely the British firm is building a strong reputation for itself, and if you get a chance to try one you'll see for yourself exactly why that is.

Today's best PRS SE Custom 24 and Chapman Guitars ML3 Pro deals SE Custom 24 2018 Whale Blue PRS SE Custom 24 Amazon £732.60 View See all prices

Best electric guitars for under $1,000: buying advice

Having a budget limit of $1,000 opens up a lot of avenues to you. At this end of the spectrum you can reasonably expect a certain level of quality, performance and spec from an axe. It's more a case of deciding where your personal preferences lie. By now you should have an idea of what you want your new guitar to be. Is it the step-up from the mid-range? Or is it a workhorse replacement for a weekend warrior? Let's break it down a bit.

It's fair to say this bracket of guitars is well above the entry level. One of the key benefits here is that you don't have to compromise so much. Whichever style of guitar you're after, there is likely a higher-spec option to suit your needs. Trying to find the best electric guitar for $1,000 is a big deal to any player, so it makes sense that whatever you buy has to be an investment in your future playing career, not something you take a punt on. But where should you be looking for value?

Often it comes down to the included hardware. Pickups, bridges, locking nuts and electronics are usually the key variables. You can bank on a thousand dollars getting you a decent piece of wood as a base, so it's in the components which make up the full picture where guitar brands can be creative. It may be your brand of choice goes heavy on parts which elevate the sound to a particular genre, e.g. metal guitars opting for active pickups or locking trems. Alternatively, a guitar maker may try and make an axe which feels silky smooth to the touch, perhaps by opting for a particular finishing method.

For our money, one of the guitar players' biggest treats comes from playing a guitar which is the same as what they know, only better. If, for example, you've cut your teeth on an Epiphone Les Paul, owning a full-fat Gibson is a pretty special experience. Likewise moving from Squier to Fender. There's a lot to be said for working your way up the ladder in this respect.

Here are some of our favorites available right now and we’ve found the best prices online for you too.

These are the best electric guitars under $1,000 you can buy right now

(Image credit: PRS)

1. PRS SE Custom 24 Floyd

Mid-priced model is a versatile classic

Launch price: $879 | Body: Mahogany with maple veneer | Neck: Maple | Scale: 25" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 24 | Pickups: 85/15 'S' humbuckers (neck and bridge) | Controls: Volume, tone (push/pull coil-tap), 3-way selector | Hardware: Floyd Rose 1000 Series Tremolo, PRS SE tuners | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Gloss

Impressive range of tones

Floyd Rose tremolo

Coil splitting

Not much!

The SE Custom 24 Floyd offers an affordable alternative to the classic PRS Series “Floyd” Custom 24, with a similar general vibe and design for players who can’t afford to drop more than three grand on a guitar. True to the original Custom 24, the SE “Floyd” Custom 24 has a 25-inch-scale neck with 24 frets and a mahogany body with a maple top (although on this version the flame maple is a veneer instead of a solid slab). Pickups are controlled by a three-way blade selector (instead of a five-way switch), master volume knob and master tone with a push/pull coil-splitting function.

In terms of feel, playability and tone, the SE “Floyd” Custom 24 is better than the early versions of the Custom 24 that PRS made in the eighties. With its Wide Thin neck profile and Floyd Rose tremolo, the guitar is certainly “shred-worthy,” but its looks and tone will equally please vintage-minded players. Paired with a high-gain amp, the SE humbuckers can produce aggressive metal tones, but the guitar can also go in an entirely different direction through a clean amp setting with the coils split, which delivers bona fide country twang and bluesy bite. An impressively versatile instrument that can handle the roles of three or four different models and in most cases outperform them.

(Image credit: ESP LTD)

2. ESP LTD EC-1000

This singlecut beast is built for power

Launch price: $899 | Body: Mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 24.75” | Fingerboard: Ebony | Frets: 24 extra jumbo | Pickups: EMG 60/81 | Controls: 2 x volume, master tone, 3-way selector | Hardware: Tonepros locking TOM bridge and tailpiece | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Many!

Superb spec

EMGs deliver incredibly thick tone

Relatively lightweight

Active pickups not the most subtle

While the body shape may be familiar, the tones you can coax out of the ESP LTD EC-1000 are most certainly not. Sure, you can get meaty sounds out of a Gibson Les Paul, but when you need that little bit extra, the EC-1000 can get you into some truly extreme tonal territory.

Admittedly the pair of active EMGs aren't going to be highly desired by more gentile players, but for anyone looking to incorporate serious gain into their setup, you could do a lot worse than consider one of these relative veterans of the scene. High quality fixtures and fittings make this a serious guitar with tonnes of longevity. We're big fans of the vintage black version in particular, on account of its satin-smooth finish and classy gold hardware.

(Image credit: Chapman)

3. Chapman Guitars ML3 Pro

Simple but well-equipped

Launch price: $899 | Body: Mahogany | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 25.5” | Fingerboard: Indian ebony | Frets: 24 jumbo | Pickups: 2x Chapman Madrigal humbuckers | Controls: Master volume, master tone, 5-position pickup switch with coil tap | Hardware: Fixed bridge, Hipshot locking tuners | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Dark Cherry, Lunar

Fit and finish is superb

Extremely resonant

A joy to play

For the money, nothing!

YouTube has been many things for musicians, from an always-on tutor to a place to ogle over new gear. I'm not sure any of us expected it to be the springboard for a new type of guitar brand, although that's what we have in Chapman Guitars. Each model is designed with input from the very crowds who lap up videos from the brand's eponymous leader, and the end result is a range of guitars which very much give the people what they want.

The Chapman ML3 Pro is a perfect example; by favoring simplicity, craftsmanship and high quality materials, this Tele-shaped guitar delivers a playing experience far superior to what you'd normally expect at this price bracket. Well worth investigating.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

4. Yamaha Revstar RS502T

Pick up this double-cut and you’ll be off to the races

Launch price: $649 | Body: Mahogany w/ maple cap | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 24.75" | Fingerboard: Rosewood | Frets: 22 | Pickups: YGD-designed V5 Alnico soapbar single coils (neck and bridge) | Controls: Volume, tone (with push-pull “Dry” switch high-pass filter), 3-way selector | Hardware: Tune-o-matic bridge, aluminum tailpiece | Left-handed: No | Finish: Bowden Green, Black

Sleek finish

Innovative “Dry” switch

P-90-style pickups

A fairly heavy piece of wood

A quick glance at the spec sheet for the RS502T suggests that the model is heavily influenced by Les Paul designs circa 1955, with a mahogany body and maple top, a set-in mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard, 24 3/4–inch scale and 22 frets plus a pair of P-90-style single-coil pickups. However, Yamaha has made numerous refinements to the designs and also introduced a few impressive innovations. There are master volume and master tone controls, and the master tone control pulls up to engage Yamaha’s passive “Dry” circuit, which rolls off frequencies below 2kHz by about -5 to -10dB to enhance clarity. The VP5 single-coil pickups built by Yamaha Guitar Design (YGD) feature alnico V magnets, a German silver baseplate, plain enamel wire and 8.3k ohms of output. Furthermore, the finish is probably the coolest shade of British racing green ever.

Soundwise, the RS502T is ballsy and aggressive, like a good P-90-equipped guitar should be, with complex upper midrange harmonics and tight low-end spank, plus impressive resonance and sustain from the floating tailpiece. Engaging the Dry switch takes the pickups towards fat Strat territory but with more body and midrange punch. The RS502T may not reinvent the wheel, but when you strap one on it’s still going to take you for one hell of a ride.

(Image credit: Charvel)

5. Charvel Pro Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR

Break the speed limit with this sleek shred machine

Launch price: $899 | Body: Alder | Neck: 2-piece maple with graphite reinforcement | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Maple | Frets: 22 | Pickups: Direct Mount Seymour Duncan JB humbucker, Direct Mount Seymour Duncan '59 Zebra humbucker | Controls: Volume with push/pull coil-split, No-Load tone, 3-way selector | Hardware: Floyd Rose FRT-O2000 double-locking tremolo | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Rocket Red, Neon Pink, Matte Blue Frost, Satin Black, Snow White

Hot Seymour Duncan pickups

Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo

Fast neck

Not ideal for non-metal and hard-rock styles

Music trends have changed since the eighties, but fleet-fingered guitarists have always remained, which is why Charvel’s high performance guitars are still in favor. The Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR epitomizes the classic, stripped-down superstrat with premium components and an eye-catching finish that’ll turn heads, but with a price tag that won’t leave you down and out on the Sunset Strip.

The HH FR features an alder body, a two-piece maple neck with 25 1/2–inch scale length, 12- to 16-inch compound fingerboard radius, 22 jumbo frets and a heel-mounted spoke wheel for adjusting neck relief on the dual graphite reinforcement truss rods. The guitar comes equipped with a Floyd Rose double-locking, recessed tremolo and a pair of Seymour Duncan pickups, a master volume with push/pull coil-splitting, a master tone and a three-position blade switch.

Plugged in, the So-Cal’s high-output pickups turn any mild-mannered amplifier into a fire-breathing beast. When played with tons of distortion the Duncans sound huge, with a fat bottom end, warm mids and searing highs. The coil tap on the volume knob is a nice touch to get some brighter spank on cleaner settings. The combination of the hot-rodded pickups, hand-rubbed neck and Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo make the Charvel Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR a street lethal, fretboard-racing machine built for breakneck speed.

Read the Charvel Pro Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR review

(Image credit: Epiphone)

6. Epiphone Les Paul Standard PlusTop Pro

LP features minus the LP price

Launch price: $599 | Body: Mahogany w/ maple top and AAA flame maple veneer | Neck: Mahogany | Scale: 24.75" | Fingerboard: Pau ferro | Frets: 22 | Pickups: Epiphone ProBucker-2 (neck), Epiphone ProBucker-3 (bridge) | Controls: 2x volume (w/ push/pull coil-tap), 2x tone, selector | Hardware: LockTone Tune-O-Matic/stopbar bridge, Grover 18: tuners | Left-handed: Yes (Heritage Sunburst only) | Finish: Trans Blue, Wine Red, Honey Burst, Vintage Sunburst, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Antique Natural, Cherry, Desert Burst, Iced Tea, Trans Black, Blueberry Burst, Blood Orange, Green Burst, Mojave Fade

ProBuckers provide classic PAF tones

Coil splitting

It’s a looker

Some players might desire a thicker neck

The Epiphone Les Paul Standard PlusTop Pro offers all the familiar features of a classic Les Paul Standard - dual humbuckers, a maple top on a mahogany body and a set neck with 24 3/4–inch scale - while adding the tonal versatility of coil tapping and the beauty of a AAA flame maple veneer top.

Performance-wise, the PlusTop Pro feels like an old friend. The neck profile has the comfortable, slim profile of an early sixties neck, and the detail in the fretwork is impressive. The ProBucker pickups are perfectly dialed in to provide the ideal balance between clarity and warmth, with responsive attack, smooth sustain and a fat midrange that gives the guitar a bold, assertive voice.

When the coils are split, the treble is enhanced, but the overall tone is still fat - similar to a P-90 - allowing you to get Burst and Goldtop tones from the same guitar. This simple feature enhances the versatility of the Les Paul design while maintaining its classic appeal.

7. Fender Deluxe Roadhouse Stratocaster

A feature-heavy Strat for under a grand? Yes, please.

Launch price: $799 | Body: Alder | Neck: Maple | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Maple/pau ferro (dependent on finish) | Frets: 22 | Pickups: 3x Vintage Noiseless Single-Coil Strat | Controls: Volume, 6-position V6 rotary tone switch, tone, 5-way pickup selector | Hardware: 2-Point Synchronized Tremolo, Deluxe locking tuners | Left-handed: No | Finish: Olympic White, Mystic Ice Blue, Classic Copper, 3-Color Sunburst

S-1 and V6 switches offer dramatic tonal variation

Vintage Noiseless single-coil pickups

Affordably-priced Strat

Could turn off those who desire a traditional Strat

With its oversized “CBS-era” headstock, 22-fret maple neck, synchronized tremolo with vintage-style bent steel saddles and three single-coil pickups, the affordably-priced Deluxe Roadhouse Stratocaster looks like a classic Strat that nods towards the late Sixties in overall vibe. However, befitting its Deluxe name, it includes numerous performance upgrades, including Vintage Noiseless pickups, locking tuning machines, a contoured neck heel and custom electronics that are engaged with a pushbutton S-1 switch built into the master volume control knob and consist of a preamp and a six-position V6 rotary switch replacing the middle tone knob. When the S-1 switch engages the preamp, six different and distinct tone settings are available, ranging from fat lead tones with enhanced midrange to shimmering rhythm tones with slinky treble.

The basic tone of the Deluxe Roadhouse (with the S-1 switch depressed) is comparable to most other present day Strat models, with a pronounced midrange honk, treble sparkle and round, percussive bass. When the S-1 switch is up, the output level jumps up by a few dB. In this mode the V6 switch plays a significant role in the overall tone. With the switch at the setting similar to turning the tone control to “10,” the midrange is fat and enhanced. As the settings are turned down, the midrange is progressively scooped down and treble and bass frequencies become more prominent.

A gig-worthy guitar for players who need a variety of Strat tones at their fingertips and, with its noise- and hum-free performance, an ideal studio tool as well.

Read the Fender Deluxe Roadhouse Stratocaster review

(Image credit: Jackson)

8. Jackson X Series Monarkh SCX7

Jackson gets into the single-cut business with this sleek, affordable seven-string

Launch price: $965.50 | Body: Mahogany | Neck: Maple | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Dark Rosewood | Frets: 24 | Pickups: Seymour Duncan Sentient (neck), Seymour Duncan Nazgul (bridge) | Controls: 2 x Volume, master tone, 3-way selector switch | Hardware: Jackson fully-adjustable radius-compensated bridge w/ anchored tailpiece | Left-handed: No | Finish: Gloss Black

Affordable seven-string

Set neck

Passive Duncan humbuckers

Single-cut shape might not appeal to some Jackson fans

Probably the last style of guitar most people would imagine from Jackson would be a curvaceous single-cutaway model, but that’s exactly what you get with the Monarkh. But this is not your run-of-the-mill single cut – just as you’d expect from Jackson, it’s a sleek, hot-rodded shred machine, with a solid mahogany body and a set maple neck with a dark rosewood fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets and 25 1/2–inch scale. Pickups consist of a Seymour Duncan Sentient humbucker at the neck and a Seymour Duncan Nazgul at the bridge.

While it might not look like the sort of Jackson guitars we’re all familiar with, it certainly feels like one. Belly contours and a generous scoop at the cutaway on the back of the body give the guitar a very slim and sleek feel, even though the body is as thick as the usual classic single-cutaway models. The neck, meanwhile, has Jackson’s super-slim, super-fast profile, but - thanks to the graphite reinforcement - is rock solid. The cutaway contour also provides unrestricted access to the highest frets.

The SCX7 delivers killer Jackson tone as well, with the passive Duncan humbuckers emitting rich, organic sounds with deliciously meaty bass and articulate treble. If you love the feel of a hot-rodded Jackson guitar but your eye is more attracted to the sexy curves of a single-cutaway solidbody, the Monarkh is the affordable answer to your dreams.

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

9. D'Angelico Premier Series SS

Classic D’Angelico looks at a lower price point

Launch price: $750 | Body: Laminated Maple | Neck: Three-piece maple | Scale: 25" | Fingerboard: Ovangkol | Frets: 22 | Pickups: D’Angelico (neck and bridge) | Controls: 2 x Volume, 2 x tone, 3-way selector switch | Hardware: Tune-o-matic bridge, Chrome Rotomatic Stairstep tuners | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Gloss

D’Angelico features at affordable price

Optional stairstep tailpiece

Great construction

Some players may prefer solid wood body

With the introduction of its new Premier Series guitars, D’Angelico now offers a wide variety of instruments that sell well below the $1,000 price barrier. Even more amazing is that the Premier Series guitars offer as much elegant styling and playability as their more expensive predecessors. The attention to detail in the construction of these guitars is impressive. The single-cutaway, semi-hollow Premier SS features a laminated maple body, while the neck has three-piece maple construction, 22 medium frets, a rosewood fretboard, block pearloid inlays and a shallow C-shaped profile. The guitar's distinctive semi-hollow body design measures 15 inches wide and 1.75 inches deep. There’s also a stop tailpiece, but D’Angelico offers the trapeze chrome stairstep tailpiece as an option.

Electronics consist of a pair of D’Angelico humbuckers, each with their own volume and tone controls, plus a three-position pickup selector switch. Hardware includes a Tune-o-matic bridge, black speed knobs and an EG-2P output jack. Most importantly, sound-wise, the Premier SS is a powerful rock and roll animal that delivers fat, dynamic tone with signature semi-hollow resonance and aggressive midrange. An affordable D’Angelico that doesn’t sacrifice the construction, playability, sound and style that made the company’s guitars so desirable in the first place.

10. Ibanez RG550

The colorful Eighties icon returns

Launch price: $999 | Body: Basswood | Neck: Five-piece maple/walnut | Scale: 25.5" | Fingerboard: Maple | Frets: 24 | Pickups: Ibanez V8 humbucker (bridge), S1 single coil (middle), V7 neck humbucker | Controls: Volume, tone, 5-way selector | Hardware: Edge locking vibrato | Left-handed: Yes | Finish: Desert Sun Yellow, Road Flare Red, Purple Neon, White

Versatile pickup set

Ultra-thin neck

Edge tremolo

Eye-popping finishes may not be for everyone

First introduced in 1987 and discontinued in ’94, the RG550, with its pointy edges, super slim Wizard neck and “totally eighties” finishes, conjures up fond memories for a generation of budding shredders. Now, Ibanez has resurrected the iconic guitar, keeping some features intact (including those finishes) and also updating it for a new era.

Features on the new RG550 include a solid basswood body and an ultra-fast Super Wizard 5-piece maple/walnut neck. There’s also a maple fretboard, jumbo frets and Gotoh tuners. Pickups are Ibanez V7 and V8 humbuckers in the bridge and neck and an S1 single coil in the middle position. Finally, there’s an Edge tremolo bridge to help players perform all manner of wild, Vai-like sonic acrobatics.

While the 550 no doubt comes off as a singular shred machine, tonally, the guitar covers a lot of ground. The V7 bridge humbucker will help you crank out razor-sharp riffs and biting leads, while the V8 in the neck adds a hint of compression at higher gains. The S1 in the middle, meanwhile, offers up suitably single-coil sounds. The new RG may look like a throwback, but this is no mere nostalgia trip.