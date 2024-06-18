Fender amps explained: from tubes to modeling, here's everything you need to know about Fender amplifiers

It goes without saying that Fender truly is a giant of the guitar world. Its guitars are widely celebrated and have been played all over the globe since their inception, by everyone from bedroom players to guitar legends. However, just as popular is the company's range of amplifiers.

Fender amps have been so many players’ number one choice since the 1950s, and they still are to this day. Look on any stage, big or small, or in any studio, and it won’t be long before you spot a Fender amp.

There is a huge range of Fender amps across the line-up, from affordable solid state models aimed at beginners in their bedrooms to versatile modeling amps, all the way to pro-level amps designed for grand stages – and we've played pretty much all of them. In this guide we’ll break down the different Fender amp models available today, looking at the sorts of tones they’ll produce and the prices you can expect to pay. We've also provided a handful of recommendations that we swear by if you're looking to pick one up.

All Fender amps can be categorized as either solid state/modeling or tube, so that's how we've broken them down for this guide.

Solid state & modeling amps

Fender Frontman ($80-100)

You can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing guitar products so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Fender)

These are very basic, entry-level amps primarily aimed at beginners. They’re affordable and easy to use, with just a few controls. You’ve got the option of clean and distorted sounds with some EQ options too. There are 10W and 20W models, so probably not enough to play live with, but perfect for home use or jamming with other guitar players.

If you’re after your first amp to cover a range of different genres and want to keep things simple and straightforward, then the Frontman series is for you.

Fender Champion ($130-400)

(Image credit: Fender)

These are basic modeling amps, which means they recreate the sound of a bunch of other, more expensive amps. The Champions are still affordable, and provide excellent value for money, but they offer a wide range of different tones.

Whether you want sparkling clean tones or chunky, distorted sounds, the Champion amps can do it. There is also a small but useful range of effects on board too, so you can start getting a little more experimental with your sound. They’re great for beginners, but more experienced players may also enjoy using them.

Unlike many other modeling amps, the Champions don’t have any screens or menus to navigate, which makes them incredibly easy to use. There’s no scrolling through presets here – simply dial in your tone using the knobs laid out in front of you and away you go. With models ranging from 20W to 40W, you’re sure to find one that fits your needs.

Fender Mustang ($160-480)

(Image credit: Fender)

The Mustang range represents a sleek, modern approach to guitar amplifiers. These are modeling amps and they contain a plethora of different tones, suitable for any style of music you can think of. Cleans, overdriven sounds, metal tones – they’re all in there.

You’ve got tons of different options when it comes to selecting your amp voicing; from classic Fender models to more mid-heavy British-style sounds and beyond, the Mustangs cover a lot of ground. There’s then a very extensive effects section.

When you first plug into one, you’re instantly greeted by some incredible presets that you can easily scroll through. Some of these have even been crafted by some big artists. You can, of course, tweak these to your liking, or create your own from scratch.

You can make all the changes on the amp, or you can download the Fender Tone app and control your sounds via your smartphone or tablet (not available on all models) – whichever you find easier. Within this series, you’ve got a range of different models going all the way up to 100W amps ready for the stage.

Fender Tone Master ($950-1,350)

(Image credit: Fender)

Each model within the Tone Master series focuses on one specific vintage amplifier and tries to replicate the sound and behavior of that amp. The Tone Masters are modeling amps and are equipped with some pretty amazing technology.

For years, players have lusted after the full, rich clean tones associated with old Fender amps. There’s then the way that they break up as you gradually turn them up – doing this has created some of the most iconic rock tones ever heard. However, doing so isn’t always practical – these old amps didn’t have master volumes so the only way to get any gain was by running them loud.

The Tone Masters allow you to get those luscious clean tones as well as the cranked overdrives at sensible volumes. They also respond and compress in a very similar way to the originals – plenty of experienced players can’t tell the difference in a blind test. In addition, they’ve got some really cool modern features like being able to take a direct output from the amp with speaker emulation for sending to a PA or audio interface.

If you want the sound and feel of a classic old Fender amp, but you want it lighter and more practical for the modern age, then these are for you!

Tube amps

Fender Bassbreaker ($800-1,100)

(Image credit: Fender)

The Fender Bassbreaker amps all do something slightly different, but their overall aim is to be versatile. If you’re getting a Fender amp, you probably want some nice clean tones, which these amps can dish out. However, they can also overdrive really nicely too, so if you need to cover a range of tones with a reliable but relatively affordable tube amp then check out the Bassbreakers.

Hot Rod ($650-1,200)

(Image credit: Fender)

The Fender Hot Rod series has been around for years and a good few of the models within it are some of the best-selling tube amps on the market.

They’re all tube and they range from the super simple 15W Pro Junior, armed with just a volume and a tone knob, all the way to the 2x12” speaker-equipped Hot Rod DeVille 212 rated at 60W that will allow you to shift some serious air when you need it to.

The Hot Rods are fairly versatile – of course you’ve got the signature Fender clean tones, but most of them also allow you to dial in a bit of grit at sensible levels too. If you’re after high-gain then perhaps look elsewhere. They do take pedals well too, so if you’re after a relatively blank canvas for your pedalboard then one of these could be what you’re looking for.

These are solid, reliable tube amps and they won’t break the bank. They’re real workhorses and as such, you’ll see them on stages and in studios all over the world.

Super-Sonic ($1,500-1,700)

(Image credit: Fender)

The Fender Super-Sonic is somewhat of a slept-on amp, particularly in the rock world. It’s a wildly versatile amp – you’re able to dial in thick, glassy cleans, not too dissimilar to a Deluxe Reverb, but you can then switch over to a ferocious dirty channel that’s got enough gain on tap to deal with most styles of rock. Whether you want Texas blues crunch, or gnarly classic rock punch, it’s all there.

Vintage reissues

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender makes a wide range of pro-level tube amps that are based on specific models from what many consider to be the company's golden era. Fender’s ’65 and ’68 reissues are snapshots of the famed Black Panel and Silver Panel eras and give players vintage tones and features. You’ll also see a few other models reissued from other years such as ’64 or even the late ’50s (the latter will be tweed covered).

If you want a Fender amp that’s going to sound and react how they did back then, without seeking out a genuine vintage model, then this is the way to go. It’s worth noting that these don’t have master volumes, so if you want overdrive out of the amp, then the only way you’ll get that is by cranking up the volume! If you’ve got the capacity to turn them up then you will be rewarded with some of the best-sounding crunch you’ll ever hear.

Amps like the Vibro Champ and the Princeton can be turned up without things getting crazy loud, but you’re still talking way above bedroom levels. Some players like to use these lower wattage models live as, when set right, they can get clean tones fairly loud, but with a bit of a boost from a pedal can be pushed into beautiful overdrive.

Our recommendations

Solid State/Modelling

Tube amps