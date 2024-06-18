Fender amps explained: from tubes to modeling, here's everything you need to know about Fender amplifiers

On the hunt for a new amp? Here's our guided tour of everything Fender has to offer when it comes to guitar amps

(Image credit: Future)
It goes without saying that Fender truly is a giant of the guitar world. Its guitars are widely celebrated and have been played all over the globe since their inception, by everyone from bedroom players to guitar legends. However, just as popular is the company's range of amplifiers.

Fender amps have been so many players’ number one choice since the 1950s, and they still are to this day. Look on any stage, big or small, or in any studio, and it won’t be long before you spot a Fender amp. 

Fender Mustang LT25 on a white background

1. Fender Mustang LT25

This is a small modeling amp loaded with some pretty huge tones! For bedroom players seeking a wide range of sounds including a selection of different models and high quality effects, then this is one to check out.

Read our full Fender Mustang LT25 review

Fender Champion 100 on a white background

2. Fender Champion 100

This is a great first amp for players looking to play live with. It’s pretty big and very loud but it doesn’t weigh too much. You can cover pretty much any style of music, and you’ve got some neat effects on board too.

Fender Tonemaster Twin on a white background

3. Fender Tone Master Twin Reverb

The Fender Twin is one of the best sounding amplifiers ever made – the clean tone is like nothing else. However, they are big, loud and heavy. The Tone Master version is still big, but it’s not quite as heavy, plus you can control the volume a lot more easily. It has everything you love about the Twin, but it’s loaded with modern features. 

Read our full Fender Tone Master Twin Reverb review

Fender Blues Junior IV on a white background

1. Fender Blues Junior

This is one of the most widely used amps in the world. It’s often many players’ first tube amp, but that doesn’t mean it’s not suitable for pros too. It sounds great clean, it’s got some really nice overdrive and it takes pedals well. It’s a good home amp, but you’ll manage some small gigs with it too.

Read our full Fender Blues Junior IV review

Fender Super Sonic 22 on a white background

2. Fender Super Sonic 22

Amazing cleans, beautiful on-the-edge-of-breakup sounds and thick, powerful gain – is there anything this amp can’t do? Honestly? No. It's definitely an underrated amp! For guitar players that need to cover all bases well, this has your back.

Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb on a white background

3. Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb

This is what many people think of when you say “Fender amp”. It’s a 22W tube amp that can deliver beautiful, bassy but chimey clean sounds – it’s everything you’d associate with Fender amps. At 22W, it’s at a sweet spot in that you can get clean sounds in a live scenario but you’re not too much of a push away from getting it to break up, so you can get it to overdrive without it getting too wild.

Read our full Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb review

