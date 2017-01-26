The Top 10 Guitar and Gear Trends for 2017

(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

If your head is still reeling from last week’s NAMM show, you’re not alone. As usual, there was such an overwhelming amount of gear that it’s hard to sort it all out.

Phillip McKnight has come to the rescue. A dedicated gear head, Phillip has identified 10 trends that he anticipates for 2017 based on what he saw at the show.

The trends include faded paint finishes, weird headstocks, collaborative efforts among manufacturers, pedal amplifiers, and more.

