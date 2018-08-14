The gang over at Guitar Nerds, whose videos we're quite happy to share from time to time, have come up with a new list: "The Top Five Most Ridiculously Metal Guitars Ever."

"We're looking at the most metal guitars ever made," says Mark, the U.K.-born fellow who narrates most of the Guitar Nerds' videos. "So stick on your best black T-shirt and lock in a permanent devil-horn position as we head into this rundown."

Of course, some "pointy" axes. As Mark says, "Pointy, impossible to play sitting down and super morbid, these axes are heavy."

Not to be a spoiler or anything, but be on the look out for a B.C. Rich, a Dean, maybe an ESP ... Enjoy!