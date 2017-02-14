Triad Custom Guitars Introduces Griffon Model

(Image credit: Triad Custom Guitars)

Triad Custom Guitars is pleased to announce the launch of its newest electric guitar model, the Griffon.

Named after the griffon vulture (a bird of prey native to Europe), this model is available to custom order directly from the builder.

Built entirely in Canada, virtually all specifications of the guitar can be customized to the player's needs, including wood selections, hardware, electronics, inlays and finish.

Triad uses a combination of CNC technology and traditional hand techniques to craft its instruments. All guitars feature pocketed fret slots, which hides the fret ends, producing the smooth look and feel of binding, even on unbound necks. Additional standard features include stainless steel frets, Luminlay side dots and a Mono Vertigo case.

Watch a demo below:

Base specs:

25.5" scale, 24 frets

Five piece laminated neck

Chambered body with figured or burl top

Triad's handwound humbucker pickups

Hipshot locking tuners

Graph Tech TusqXL nut

The Griffon is available direct starting at $3,800 CAD (around $2,900 USD) with a four- to six-month build time.For more information, visit triadguitars.com.