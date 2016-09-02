Triller Gives You a New Way to Play Your Guitar

We’re always on the lookout for new ways to get sounds out of our guitars, whether it’s with a pedal or some other gizmo.

So we were curious about a new handheld accessory called the Guitar Triller. The Guitar Triller is re-introducing the art of string striking, a technique that has been around since Biblical times, which has now been reinvented and optimized for playing guitar and bass.

You can see the Guitar Triller in action in the two videos at the bottom.

Created by Jeremy Legarda and Alex Bodnar, Guitar Triller uses the force of gravity and the natural curling motion of the fingers and wrist to bounce on the strings.

With three different holding positions and dozens of playing techniques, the Guitar Triller’s sound bank includes trilling and harp effects, harmonics and overtones, percussive power, brighter dynamics, tremolo and even flanger-like effects, with new rhythmic possibilities that aren’t typically accessible to guitar and bass players without the use of pedals or multi-effect processors.

“I’ve always tried to get something to bounce off my strings perfectly, but nothing ever worked,” says Legarda. “The Guitar Triller is made for the job, and it gives me a new set of cool rolling percussive sounds and rhythms. They don’t sound like riffs that were already written.”

“I use it every time I play guitar,” adds Bodnar, “and it’s not because we invented it, but because it became an essential part of my playing approach.”

The Guitar Triller’s inventors say its features include:

1. Three different playing positions—lead, rhythm and pick—each with multiple techniques and sound effects.

Lead position plays single strings

Chord position plays all six strings at once

Pick position plays like a pick at 90 degree angle

2. A unique, patented grip between the index and middle finger that allows for effortless bouncing or “trilling.”

3. Weight and length that have been carefully calibrated for natural hand positioning and precise control in all three playing positions.

4. Tapping surface for nonstop tap sliding

5. Designed for all guitars and bass and can also be used well with ukulele, mandolin, balalaika, banjo, and most fretted string instruments.



Guitar Triller is available now via Kickstarter.