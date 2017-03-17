Uwe Bossert Demos New Kemper Profiler Pitch Delays

Here’s a clip from Kemper featuring guitarist Uwe Bossert showcasing some of the new pitch delays that are available with the Kemper Profiler OS Version 5.1.

With the Profiler, players are able to extract the exact tone and feel from any amp in their collection. A profile doesn't only capture the amp itself, but every aspect of the cabinet and microphone configuration as well. The Profiler also ships with hundreds of amps and rigs already installed.

In Profiler OS Version 5.1, available for free on Kemper’s website, players will find a wide range of Pitch Shifter Delay Effects. Get a taste of them in the clip below.

For Kemper players looking to recreate some of Bossert’s tones and sounds heard in the video, the Rigs and Presets he used can be downloaded here. For more on Kemper, visit kemper-amps.com.