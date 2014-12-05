Living Colour's Vernon Reid Demos Boss GP-10 Guitar Processor — Video

A certain school of guitarists have adopted the mantra “WWJD,” which, of course, means “What Would Jimi Dig?”

I have no doubt that if Hendrix were still alive and jamming, he’d be all over the Boss GP-10 Guitar Processor for its powerful combination of traditional tones, synth textures and stringed instrument emulations as well as for its instant access to alternate tunings and numerous other features.

The COSM V-Guitar technology behind the Boss GP-10 has been around for a while now (since 1995, to be exact), but the GP-10 makes that technology both more affordable and more powerful than ever.

Below, Living Colour's Vernon Reid gives the GP-10 a test drive and explains its features.

For more about the Boss GP-10, visit bossus.com.