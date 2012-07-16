VHT Amps Introduces Private Reserve 50's Pickups

Hayward, California-based VHT has introduced its new Private Reserve 50's pickups. They have a street price of $99.99.

From VHT:

Carefully handcrafted using period-correct wire and magnets, VHT faithfully recreate the materials, construction, and tone of the finest '50s-era vintage pickups. Made with the world’s finest vintage-correct materials, wound with modern precision and carefully voiced to deliver incomparable clarity, detail, balance and dynamic nuance, the affordably priced VHT Private Reserve '50s pickups achieve the highest standards for quality and tone — and set a new standard for value.

The SSS3 triple single-coil set features high-quality vintage-staggered alnico 5 magnets, period-correct 42 AWG Elektrisola heavy-build Formar-coated wire, black vulcanized fiberboard bobbins, and cloth-covered hookup wire.

The reverse-wound, reverse-polarity (RW/RP) middle pickup provides a humbucking function when combined with the neck or bridge pickups.

Volume-balanced calibrated DC resistance specs: Neck = 5.7k ohms, Middle = 6.1k ohms, Bridge = 6.7k ohms.

Learn more about Private Reserve 50's pickups here.