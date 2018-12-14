Victory Amps Announces New Super Kraken

Victory Amps has announced the VX100 The Super Kraken. The new 100-watt, dual-channel, three-mode, 4 AX7/4 6L6-loaded head expands on the company’s Compact Series VX The Kraken.

Updated features include a new footswitchable clean mode, plus a footswitchable Preamp Focus function that adds “juice and cut” to any and all modes.

There’s also a preset Bass Focus option in the power section, footswitchable FX loop, assignable/ footswitchable dual master volumes a 30-watt low-power mode and MIDI switching capability.

The Super Kraken is available for $1,899.

For more information, head over to VictoryAmps.com.