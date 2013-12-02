Video: Acoustic Shred —Zakk Wylde Demos EMG ACS Acoustic Pickup

Check out this just-posted (November 27) video of Zakk Wylde in acoustic-shred mode, courtesy of EMG Pickups' YouTube channel.

In the video, Wylde is showing off EMG's new ACS acoustic pickup.

From EMG:

"Long time EMG artist, Zakk Wylde stopped by the studio to perform for EMGtv. This was not on the schedule, but we had to post it for our EMGtv audience. Zakk does unimaginable things with our EMG ACS acoustic pickup."

For more about ACS pickups, visit emgpickups.com.

Black Label Society are working on a new studio album for a tentative April 2014 release.