Video: Gus G Demos His Signature BBE G Screamer Overdrive Pedal

Below, check out the latest gear-demo video from the gang at BBE Sound.

In it, Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind guitarist Gus G demos his signature BBE G Screamer overdrive pedal.

"The Green Screamer was working great for me, but I had ideas about how to make it even better for my tone," Gus G said. "Paul Gagon and I collaborated, and we modified the input driver to the distortion circuit so that more lower-mid harmonics are focused where I want them.

"Now my new G Screamer pedal lets me drive even more harmonics, and they're focused right where I need them to be for a cleaner, tighter distortion. The G Screamer delivers explosive power with precision. It’s my new weapon. Want a killer screaming lead tone like mine? Step on a G Screamer!"

For more about the G Screamer, visit bbesound.com.