In the video below, posted not too long ago by the gang over at Ibanez, Joe Satriani discusses the features of his new 2013 Ibanez JSA acoustic guitars: the JSA20 and the JSA5, both of which are shown in Vintage Burst.

To read more about each model, check out the links below:

• JSA20

• JSA5

For more about Ibanez Guitars, visit ibanez.com. For more about Satriani, visit satriani.com.