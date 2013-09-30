Video: John Petrucci of Dream Theater and Jake Bowen of Periphery Play and Discuss New DiMarzio Pickups

In this new video — posted Sunday, September 29 — guitarists John Petrucci of Dream Theater and Jake Bowen of Periphery play and discuss their new DiMarzio pickups.

To be more specific, Petrucci discusses his new Illuminator pickups, which were designed for his Music Man JP-13 guitar. Bowen discusses the Titan, which was designed for his new Ibanez signature model.

Little-known fact: These guys are related. Petrucci is Bowen's uncle.

For more about DiMarzio, visit dimarzio.com. For Guitar World's new review of the Sterling by Music Man JP100D John Petrucci Signature Series Guitar, head HERE.

For more about the November 2013 issue of Guitar World, which features Petrucci on the cover, visit the Guitar World Online Store.