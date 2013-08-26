Video: Peavey Electronics Vypyr VIP Amplifier Demo

Here's a just-posted demo video from Peavey Electronics. The nine-minute video, which you can check out below, shows off the company's new Vypyr VIP guitar amp in action. The guitarist in the video is Steve Blaze of Lillian Axe.

From Peavey:

Introducing the world's first Variable Instrument Performance amplifier, the VYPYR V.I.P. The world's first amp that contains Bass guitar, Acoustic guitar and Electric guitar amplifier models. Now for the first time ever using our Variable Instrument Input a single amp can provide amplification for a variety of instrument types.

Not only does the amplifier morph from a bass amp, to an acoustic amp, to an electric amp, it also allows the electric guitar player access to instrument models as well — another Peavey first! The Vypyr VIP's astonishingly realistic instrument simulations allow users to manipulate the sound of their electric guitar to mimic an acoustic guitar, a bass, a 12-string guitar, and more!

Using the combination of a powerful 32-bit, floating-point SHARC processor and patented TransTube analog circuitry, the Vypyr VIP series contains innovative technology to create the most diverse and best sounding modeling amplifiers available. The Vypyr VIPs feature new acoustically ported semi-closed back enclosures, which create an extremely full sound. Guitarists also have access to over 70 amp, instrument, stompbox models and rack style effects.

For more information, head on over to peavey.com.