Video: Peavey Expands Its 'The Walking Dead' Line of Guitars and Accessories

Peavey Electronics has announced the expansion of its licensed The Walking Dead line of instruments and accessories, all of which feature graphics from The Walking Dead, the popular comic and TV show.

Designed for serious collectors and musicians alike, these new instruments will feature highly detailed artwork.

"We are very pleased to be working with Skybound, the creators of The Walking Dead," said Peavey founder/CEO Hartley Peavey on the company's website. "The immense popularity of The Walking Dead comic and cable TV show will allow us to get our products in the hands of an entirely new market and will expand our range of designs."

For more information about Peavey's The Walking Dead guitars and accessories, check out the new video below and visit peavey.com.