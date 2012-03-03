Video: Radial Engineering's EXTC Guitar Effects Interface/Reamp

At the 2012 Winter NAMM show in January, Peter Janis demonstrated the latest offerings from Radial Engineering, including the new EXTC guitar effects reamp.

The Radial EXTC lets you incorporate guitar effects into pro-audio recording. You can add a touch of grit to a vocal track, some wah to a kick drum or flange a violin. The console is easy to use -- just connect a line level signal from the recording system.

The EXTC unbalances the signal and converts it to high impedance where guitar pedals can be inserted. Front-mounted quarter-inch send/receive connectors provide easy access. The console also comes with XLR inputs and a wet/dry mixer.

Check out the video below for more info