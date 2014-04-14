Video: Seymour Duncan Releases Black Winter Pickups for Seven- and Eight-String Guitars

Seymour Duncan has introduced its Black Winter pickups for seven- and eight-string guitarists.

From the company:

The Black Winter was originally created for the extreme metal players of Scandinavia who were looking for more aggression without sacrificing definition and clarity.

After consistently being asked to make this pickup available for extended range guitars, Seymour Duncan is happy to announce you'll now be able to get all the heavy saturation, articulation and aggression of the Black Winter in your six-, seven- or eight-string ax.

Black Winter's look matches its dark intentions: a black bottom plate, black pole pieces and screws, blood red wire, and the Seymour Duncan logo in Old English font. Black Winter six-, seven- and eight-string versions are available in either a bridge or neck version or in a complete calibrated set.

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com.