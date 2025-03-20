“A culmination of years of work”: Seymour Duncan pushes the boundaries of its PowerStage series with a dedicated bass unit – and it's so much more than just a companion for your modeler

Tone, Power, Portability: PowerStage 700 Bass | Seymour Duncan's New Bass Amp Head - YouTube Watch On

Seymour Duncan’s PowerStage line has been bolstered with the arrival of the PowerStage 700 Bass.

Designed, unsurprisingly, specifically for bass guitar players, the 700-watt bass amp head continues Seymour Duncan’s PowerStage lineage, which particularly looks to maximize and optimize the rigs of amp modeler and multi-effects pedal players.

Dubbed “the ultimate solution for bass players seeking power, portability, and pristine sound quality”, the PowerStage 700 promises to be the ideal clean power platform to amplify amp modelers or preamps both on stage and in the studio.

But, in a bid to add extra functionality into the mix, this particular gadget also offers an onboard preamp apparently primed for a wide range of vintage and modern bass tones – if you decide to forego your modeler altogether and use this as a standalone head – as well as a built-in overdrive that can run the entire gamut of high-gain tones.

For seamless rig integration, there’s also an effects loop for post-preamp processing, a four-band EQ, sweepable mid controls, and a presence button for “dynamic shaping possibilities”, as well as an aux input and a durable, rack-friendly chassis for assimilation.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Seymour Duncan) (Image credit: Seymour Duncan) (Image credit: Seymour Duncan) (Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Other noteworthy appointments include a -10dB pad control for switching between active and passive basses, and a range of output connectivity options including XLR, 1/4” jack, Speakon, DI and headphones.

Indeed, the PowerStage 700 Bass looks to cover all (ahem) bases. It also looks to be a very well-equipped do-it-all bit of kit that is so much more than just a power amp companion for your modeler.

“Other PowerStages are designed to be used in conjunction with a pedaboard – they’re really a guitar power amp,” says Kevin Beller, VP Engineering and New Products at Seymour Duncan. “The bass amp is different, in that it is really a complete amplifier. It’s a culmination of years worth of work. I’m really proud to put this out there.”

The PowerStage 700 Bass is available now for $699.

Head over to Seymour Duncan to find out more.