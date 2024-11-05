“Harkening back to the late ’80s”: Charvel continues the expansion of its made-in-Japan operations with 3 new high-end MJ Series Dinkys

News
By
( , )
published

The Superstrat-inspired shred machines seek to pay homage to the 1980s, when Charvel guitars were exclusively made in Japan

Unleashing the Charvel MJ Series DK24 HSH 2PT W | Charvel Guitars - YouTube Unleashing the Charvel MJ Series DK24 HSH 2PT W | Charvel Guitars - YouTube
Watch On

Charvel has sought to channel “a contemporary blend of exceptional style and high-performance features” by launching three snappily named 'MJ DK24 HSH 2PT Mahogany' electric guitars.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.