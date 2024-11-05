“Harkening back to the late ’80s”: Charvel continues the expansion of its made-in-Japan operations with 3 new high-end MJ Series Dinkys

Unleashing the Charvel MJ Series DK24 HSH 2PT W | Charvel Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Charvel has sought to channel “a contemporary blend of exceptional style and high-performance features” by launching three snappily named 'MJ DK24 HSH 2PT Mahogany' electric guitars.

It's not a name that is likely to win a branding and marketing award, but within its coding, we're told everything we need to know about these three high-end Superstrat-inspired builds.

These Japan-made, Dinky-shaped guitars offer fretboards that stretch to a full two octaves, HSH configurationa, a trio of flash finishes, and an assortment of top-tier specs that make them worthy additions to the high-performing MJ Series.

Each build boasts a mahogany body for a “punchy tone” and “a touch of brightened treble”, while a bolt-on wenge neck benefits from graphite reinforcement and a “sculpted shredder’s cut heel”.

Built with a 12”-16” compound radius and 24 jumbo stainless steel frets, the fretboard also gets rolled edges and Pearloid dot inlays, while the neck has a hand-rubbed oil finish.

A custom-voiced Seymour Duncan Full Shred TB-10 humbucker sits in the bridge, while a Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil and an Alnico II Pro APH-1N 'bucker – in the middle and neck positions, respectively – complete the guitar's versatile HSH voice box.

(Image credit: Charvel)

“This combination,” Charvel says, “delivers focused humbucker tones with a perfectly balanced treble and bass response, alongside a sparkly vintage snap.” Those tones can be personalized and controlled via a five-way pickup switch and dome-style Volume and Tone knobs.

Each variant also offers a Gotoh Custom 510 recessed tremolo bridge, Charvel-branded die-cast locking tuners, and either black or chrome hardware, depending on what finish players choose: Black, Antique Burst and Caribbean Burst are available.

Those latter two finishes take matters one step further with flame maple tops for a touch of class. Spoke-wheel truss rod adjusters and Dunlop dual-locking strap buttons, meanwhile, are practical and premium appointments in equal measure.

(Image credit: Charvel)

The black headstocks, emblazoned with white Charvel logos, are a nice touch to complement the dark edges of each finish, but otherwise, these guitars simply do what Charvel does best: kit out the Superstrat guitar template with quality, shred-friendly specs.

The lines between Fender’s family of guitars – from Jackson’s weaponized metal guitars and Charvel’s more subtle builds – are beginning to blur more and more.

The release of Fender’s new American Ultra II series – recently put through its paces by John 5 – proves that, with Fender injecting a little extra spice into its newest family via modern touches and finger-blurring Charvel/Jackson-inspired necks.

(Image credit: Charvel)

This guitar, though, is Charvel through and through and, as per its makers, is “attentively crafted in Japan and exquisite in style”.

“The MJ Series,” it continues, “blends Charvel's unparalleled legacy of designing high-performance instruments with an assortment of top-end features.”

The Charvel MJ DK24 HSH 2PT W Mahogany Black costs $1,999.99.

Those wanting a Burst finish and flame tops will have to shell out a little more, with the Antique and Caribbean models coming in at $2,199.99. They ship in a Multi-Fit Hardshell gig bag.

These are the latest guitars to arrive from Charvel's high-end MJ Series, which pays homage to a time when Charvels were exclusively made in Japan. The range saw the firm hop on the made-in-Japan hype late last year, with the unveiling of three similarly spec'd San Dimas models.

Check out Charvel for more info.