Vox Debuts New AC30S1 Amplifier

Vox AC30S1 Amplifier (Image credit: Vox)

Vox has debuted its new AC30S1 amplifier. An updated version of its AC30, the AC30S1 is based on the Top Boost channel of the original AC30, but does away with the multiple inputs, tone cut and tremolo circuit of the original.

The new AC30S1 features a single input, an effects loop, gain and volume controls and straightforward treble and bass knobs. It is an all-tube design, with two 12AX7 preamp tubes and four EL84 power amp tubes.

With a 1x12 format—utilizing a custom Celestion speaker—the AC30S1 weighs in at 54 pounds—as opposed to the original 2x12’s 71 pounds. An external speaker output around the back comes standard though, for players who still desire a multi-speaker sound.

The AC30S1 is available now for ~$990.

For more info on the amp, head on over to voxamps.com.