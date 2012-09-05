Vox Introduces Amphones, Headphones with Built-in Guitar and Bass Amplifiers

Vox Amplification has announced the release of Amphones, active headphones with a built-in Vox Amplug guitar or bass amplifier that also can be used as conventional headphones.

With Amphones, guitarists can not only enjoy late-night or private practice but also listen to their recordings or other music with one set of headphones.

Four Amphones models are available:

• "AC30" reproduces the sound of the classic VOX AC30 amplifier;

• "Twin" simulates the sound of a famous US-made clean combo amp

• "Lead" covers lead guitar sounds ranging from UK-made amps to US-made high-gain boutique amps

• "Bass" models VOX's classic AC100 bass amp with a wide-range design to accommodate a variety of tonal possibilities

Each model uses a completely analog design to faithfully model the circuit response of the original amp, for even the most critical listener.

Numerous built-in effects add variety and dynamics to the sound. The AC30, Twin, and Lead versions provide reverb/chorus & delay, while the Bass version provides a compressor. Each effect is adjustable, and provides high-quality sound and presence.

Each Amphones version will function as a conventional set of headphones when there is no instrument connected. The headphones themselves are made by Audio-Technica, a trusted name in headphone technology for 50 years. Amphones provide professional sound quality and a comfortable fit that won't produce fatigue, even during extended listening sessions. The folding design provides portability, along with an included extension cable and adaptor plug, making these units an excellent choice as a stand-alone headphone as well.

The VOX Amphones will be available mid-fall 2012 for a U.S. street price of $99.99.

For more info, visit Vox Amplification.