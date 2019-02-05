Walrus Audio Unveils Two New Pedals

Walrus Audio has announced two new pedals—the Lillian Phaser and the Deep Six Compressor V3.

The Lillian is a true bypass, all analog multi-stage phaser that boasts Rate, Width and Feedback controls. A “Stages” switch allows the user to select four or six stages which alters the overall voice of the effect from warm and tight phasing (“4”) to a more complex filtered sound (“6”).

There’s also a D-P-V knob that offers a blend between dry, phase shifted and vibrato (D, P, V) sounds, allowing for a wide range of control over the intensity and type of effect.

Other features of the Lillian include top-mounted input, output and power jacks, soft switch relay bypassing, and an Emerald Sky Blue enclosure with artwork by Cape Town illustrator Christi du Toit.

The Deep Six Compressor V3 is an update of Walrus’ original Deep Six, which was “inspired by the performance of the Universal Audio 1176 with the simplicity of the Ross and Dynacomp.”

New features on the V3 include: Added Tone knob (bass cut) for the ability to shape the low end of your guitar signal and cut through the mix; soft switch/relay bypassing; top-mounted in/out jacks; and updated art by Adam Forster.

Walrus is offering the Lillian and the Deep Six V3 for $199 each.

For more information head over to WalrusAudio.com.