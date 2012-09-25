Wampler Pedals Introduces Brent Mason Signature Hot Wired V2 Overdrive and Distortion Pedal

Wampler Pedals, maker of the Paisley Drive and Ego Compressor, has added the Brent Mason Signature Hot Wired V2 dual-channel overdrive/distortion pedal to its lineup.

"Brent's needs are always evolving, and I wanted to be absolutely sure he can get the tones he needs from his signature pedal," says Brian Wampler, owner of Wampler Pedals.

"We went over the specs for the original for 18 months. It's a challenge to make a pedal that can meet the needs of a player as prolific and varied as Brent, but we've spent many months more on the Hot Wired V2, and it has some very cool features that are very useful to Brent or any guitarist who needs a Swiss army knife in a pedal."

Changes include a totally revamped Channel One (overdrive side), including a useful clean blend function, as well as enhanced tone controls for both channels, thanks to the addition of three-position Fat/Normal/Fatter switches. Like the original Brent Mason Signature Hot Wired, each channel is usable separately, making it a true two-in-one pedal, and Channels 1 and 2 can be active simultaneously.

How the user sets them up determines how they sound together, so players can expect a range from light drive to heavy distortion when combining them.

Other features include:

Hand-made in the U.S.A.

Completely true bypass

Battery connection and 9v power jack (barrel plug like Boss)

Power draw: 17mA

Controls: Channel 1 has Volume, Overdrive, Tone, and Blend knobs. Channel 2 has Volume, Distortion and Tone knobs. Both channels have individual Fat/Normal/Fatter switches.

True 2-in-1 operation, each channel is separately usable or they can be "stacked" together.

4.5" x 4.5" (114.3mm x 114.3mm)

Five Year Transferable Warranty

Powder coated, durable finish

Made exactly to Brent Mason's specifications, and each is identical to his pedal.

Stacks very well internally and with other pedals

Price: $259.97 MSRP

Availability: Direct at wamplerpedals.com and wamplerpedals.com/dealers/north-america.