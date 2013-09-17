Wampler Pedals Introduces Velvet Fuzz Pedal

Wampler Pedals, makers of the Euphoria and Sovereign, are proud to release the Velvet Fuzz exclusively (for 45 days) through PGS (proguitarshop) in Oregon.

Available globally from September 1, 2013.

From Wampler Pedals:

“Most of us here love the sound of fuzz but aren’t really keen on the reactions it gives. Sometimes the compression on the bass (from the classic pedals) is overpowering.

"We wanted to give you all the tones of the classic fuzz sounds, especially those being pushed through a really cooking stack, but have the option of the reaction feeling more like a great distortion pedal. That’s why there are two modes: BIG gives you all the compression and reaction of the classics. TIGHT gives the almost the same tones but without the side eff ects.

"We think it’s the perfect fuzz for lovers of the sound, but not the feeling. Obviously, as you would expect from a Wampler, the fl oor noise is minimum also!”

The pedal has a volume, fuzz and brightness controls as well as a switch to change between “BIG” and “TIGHT” settings.

Hand made in the U.S.A.

High grade film capacitors and resistors picked for their superior sound and response

Completely true bypass

Switchable between two completely independent clipping circuits, pure fuzz or a fuzz like distortion

Completely original design.

Power draw: 23mA

PRICE: $199.97

For more information, visit wamplerpedals.com.