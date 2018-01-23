Warwick Debuts New Rockboard Pedalboard Line

Warwick has debuted its new, completely re-designed Rockboard pedalboard line.

Based on a single folded, cold-rolled aluminum sheet for the board frame, the Rockboard's design needs no welded seams. It also offers U-shaped vertical support braces, and has a slot-based design that works with standard mounting solutions and the new RockBoard Quick Mount pedal mounting plate.

The slots allow guitarists to hide cables underneath the surface for a neater set-up, and any power supply can either be mounted underneath the board surface.

The Rockboard is available now, in seven sizes ranging from 46 cm (18 1/8") to 102 cm (40 3/16") in width. The seven models are:

• RockBoard Duo 2.1

RockBoard Tres 3.1

RockBoard Quad 4.1

RockBoard Quad 4.2

RockBoard Cinque 5.2

RockBoard Cinque 5.3

RockBoard Cinque 5.4

For more info, stop by rockboard.de.