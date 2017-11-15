Watch Feodor Dosumov Shred on the Ibanez Premium RG1070PBZ

In this clip from our friends at Ibanez, guitarist Feodor Dosumov absolutely shreds on an Ibanez Premium RG1070PBZ model.
Designed for the serious lead and metal guitarist, the RG1070PBZ—and its 7-string companion model, the RG1027PBF—are high-performance electric guitars with distinctive features designed to inspire.
Both models feature a stunning poplar burl top on an American basswood body, with natural body binding on the top and side. A slim-grip, 11-piece Wizard neck sports a wenge fretboard with durable stainless steel frets for a brighter tone.
Other features include premium fret edge treatment for a smooth, professional feel, mother of pearl off-set dot inlays with luminescent side dot position markers, and Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads.
Additional RG1070PBZ features:
•Edge-Zero II with ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge
•DiMarzio Air Norton, True Velvet and Tone Zone pickups with a 5-way pickup selector switch
Additional RG1027PBF features:
•Tight-End R-7 bridge
•2 DiMarzio PAF 7 pickups
Watch the video below, and for more, visit ibanez.com.