Watch Paul Riario demo the ESP LTD Arrow-1000

In this clip, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario checks out the ESP LTD Arrow-1000.

Decked out in an eye-catching iridescent Violet Andromeda finish, the Arrow-1000 presents the bold Arrow body style with the excellent build quality and high-end components expected from the LTD Deluxe Series.

The Arrow-1000 offers a neck-thru-body design with a mahogany body, 3-piece maple neck, and Macassar ebony fingerboard, plus EMG 85 and 81 pickups. The guitar also offers a Floyd Rose SE bridge with stainless steel screws and precise Grover tuners.

For more, head over to espguitars.com.