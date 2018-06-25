Watch Paul Riario Demo the Martin Guitar 00-28 (2018)

In this video, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario demos the Martin Guitar 00-28 (2018). Watch the clip above.

With its compact and comfortable body shape, this 14-fret acoustic delivers a rich sound. The 00-28 (2018) features a Sitka Spruce top, East Indian Rosewood back and sides, an Ebony fingerboard, plus diamond and square inlays. Resonant scalloped bracing make natural harmonics and woody tone bloom with every note. Complete with vintage appointments, this is another instant classic from Martin Guitar.

To find out more, visit martinguitar.com.