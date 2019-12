In this clip, Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario plays and discusses some of the features of Elixir Strings for electric guitar. You can check out the video above.

Elixir Strings deliver the presence, punch, and detail of traditional electric guitar strings, but with extended tone life. Here, Paul explains Elixir's three coatings—Polyweb, Nanoweb and Optiweb—each with their own different feel and tone.

For more, visit elixirstrings.com.