Watch Richie Kotzen Demo DiMarzio's The Black Angel Acoustic & Piezo Pickups

In this new clip from DiMarzio, Richie Kotzen takes the company's The Black Angel DP234 and The Black Angel Piezo DP235 pickups for a spin. You can check out the demo above.

Kotzen—playing a handmade acoustic by Larry Dimarzio and Kevin Kopp—shows the effectiveness of the pickups through a rendition of "Grammy," a track from his 2017 solo album, Salting Earth.

Dimarzio's Black Angel DP234 and Black Angel Piezo DP235 pickups are available now.

For more info on the pickups, head on over to dimarzio.com.