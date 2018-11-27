Way Huge Debuts New Purple Platypus Octidrive MKII

Way Huge has announced its new Purple Platypus Octidrive MKII pedal.

Like its predecessor, the Purple Platypus Octidrive MKII combines the tones and gain of the Red Llama pedal with a frequency doubler that creates an octave-up effect.

The pedal's sounds range from ring modulator style effects to absolutely huge octave fuzz. In addition to the original Volume and Drive controls, the MkII comes with a Hi-Cut control that allows users to shape and season sounds to their own tastes.

The Way Huge Purple Platypus Octidrive MKII is available now for $149.99.

For more info, head on over to jimdunlop.com.