What Amps Take Pedals Well?

(Image credit: Damian Fanelli)

If you have experience with several amps and pedals, you may have noticed that the interactions between amps and pedals is not always the same, particularly when you’re using overdrive, distortion or fuzz pedals.

In some cases, the pedals may enhance what the amp is doing. In others, the pedal may make little difference in the sound and could even make your tone sound bad.

Phillip McKnight explores the concept in the video below to demonstrate how different amps interact with pedals. He starts out by using an Ibanez Tube Screamer with three amps: a Marshall JMP 2061, a Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier and a Fender Princeton Reverb. He then demonstrates once again with a Dunlop Fuzzface.

Take a listen to the different tones he gets with each combination and see what you think of the sounds.

As always, be sure to visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.