Yamaha Unveils Two New TransAcoustic Models

Yamaha has debuted two new TransAcoustic models, the CG-TA classical and the CSF-TA parlor guitar.

Yamaha’s TransAcoustic line offers reverb and chorus effects without the need for an amplifier or other external gear. A metal actuator mounted inside the guitar's body reflects the string’s vibrations, enacting reverb and chorusing effects when activated.

The CG-TA boasts a classical body with nylon strings, a solid spruce top, Ovangkol back and sides and rosewood fingerboard and bridge.

The CSF-TA parlor guitar features a compact body, solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, rosewood fingerboard and bridge and durable hard bag.

The CG-TA is being offered at an MSRP of $1,050, and the CSF-TA at $1,129.