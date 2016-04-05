Zakk Wylde Demos Wylde Audio Guitars at Guitar Center

Yesterday, Guitar Center shared a new video featuring Zakk Wylde.

It seems the guitarist recently visited Guitar Center's Sherman Oaks, California, location to discuss the launch of his new line of Wylde Audio guitars—which will be sold exclusively through Guitar Center.

Wylde pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the new guitars, and—of course—he demos a Wylde Audio "fiddle" for the cameras.

"There's no end to the creative process," he says in the clip. "That's the cool thing about having your own company."

Look for more info about Wylde Audio at wyldeaudio.com. Wylde's new solo album, Book of Shadows II, will be available April 8.